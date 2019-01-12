EC colluding with TRS, alleges Marri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has alleged that the election authorities in Telangana were colluding with the ruling TRS in the State. Speaking to newsmen here on Friday, Reddy accused the election authorities in the State of removing around 30 lakh eligible voters from the list and demanded action to be taken against the officials concerned.

“After the Assembly polls, the Chief Electoral Officer had apologised for missing names in the voter list. How do we believe him (CEO)? He is part of the Election Commission. So, doubts were cast on the entire Election Commission and the way it is functioning,” he said.

Former Congress MP, Dr Mallu Ravi wrote to the State Election Commission on Thursday alleging that in the name of unanimous elections for sarpanches and ward members, huge sums of money is being offered to people, to withdraw their candidatures.