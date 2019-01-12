GHIAL receives ICSI CSR Excellence Award 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), was awarded the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) CSR Excellence Award 2018 for Best Corporate (Emerging Category). Rajesh Arora, CFO, GHIAL, received the award from Dr Mohan Kaul, president, India Professionals Forum, United Kingdom and GN Bajpai, former chairman, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) at the 3rd ICSI CSR Excellence Award held in Mumbai on Thursday.SGK Kishore, CEO, GHIAL, said, “We have always aimed for inclusive growth and empowerment of communities through various initiatives.”