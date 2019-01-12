Home States Telangana

Lovers attempt suicide, get married in hospital

There was, in true filmy style, a twist in the tale and the duo tied the nuptial knot in the presence of their parents and relatives with the hospital staff cheering on.

Published: 12th January 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The couple who had attempted suicide all set for the wedding | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT’s a story that any Bollywood scriptwriter would have loved to adopt and turn it into a film. Two star-crossed lovers Mohammed Nawaz (23) and Reshma Begum (20), after their elders — you guessed it right — object to their marriage, attempt to commit suicide. And are admitted to the district hospital in Vikarabad. Tragic end! Certainly not.

There was, in true filmy style, a twist in the tale and the duo tied the nuptial knot in the presence of their parents and relatives with the hospital staff cheering on. The marriage was performed on Thursday and it came to light after videos of the wedding went viral on the social media.Nawaz of Vikarabad and Reshma of Dharur are distant relatives. They met at a function a year ago and fell in love with each other.Recently when they informed their parents about their relationship, the elders objected to it.

Unable to convince the family members to accept their plans to get married, Reshma attempted suicide by consuming a pesticide on Tuesday. She was rushed to district hospital. When informed about the incident, Nawaz went to the hospital to see her and after returning home, he too consumed a pesticide. He was also rushed to the same hospital.

Both the families then realised how serious the duo were about their relationship and after being told they will definitely kill themselves after they are discharged  from the hospital, the parents agreed for their marriage.

Since the two were still under observation, the elders were informed about the instant marriage and all relatives too gathered at the hospital. As Reshma sat in the ward in her bridal wear, Nawaz was brought into the next ward in a wheel chair. Later the Nikah was performed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp