Lovers attempt suicide, get married in hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT’s a story that any Bollywood scriptwriter would have loved to adopt and turn it into a film. Two star-crossed lovers Mohammed Nawaz (23) and Reshma Begum (20), after their elders — you guessed it right — object to their marriage, attempt to commit suicide. And are admitted to the district hospital in Vikarabad. Tragic end! Certainly not.

There was, in true filmy style, a twist in the tale and the duo tied the nuptial knot in the presence of their parents and relatives with the hospital staff cheering on. The marriage was performed on Thursday and it came to light after videos of the wedding went viral on the social media.Nawaz of Vikarabad and Reshma of Dharur are distant relatives. They met at a function a year ago and fell in love with each other.Recently when they informed their parents about their relationship, the elders objected to it.

Unable to convince the family members to accept their plans to get married, Reshma attempted suicide by consuming a pesticide on Tuesday. She was rushed to district hospital. When informed about the incident, Nawaz went to the hospital to see her and after returning home, he too consumed a pesticide. He was also rushed to the same hospital.

Both the families then realised how serious the duo were about their relationship and after being told they will definitely kill themselves after they are discharged from the hospital, the parents agreed for their marriage.

Since the two were still under observation, the elders were informed about the instant marriage and all relatives too gathered at the hospital. As Reshma sat in the ward in her bridal wear, Nawaz was brought into the next ward in a wheel chair. Later the Nikah was performed.