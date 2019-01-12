Rudraja ready for sarpanch job

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: Some times life offers a bonanza when one least expects it. As in the case of Kaka Rudraja Rani of Gowraram village in Penuballi mandal. The 22-year-old is all set to become the sarpanch of her village, all, because she is the only tribal contestant in the village whose sarpanch’s post, has been reserved for tribal women.

Rudraja Rani, who is pursuing a BEd course, will in near future be presiding over the development of her village and enjoying the status of its first citizen. In a queer way, her late father’s dream to see one of his family members become sarpanch, too has been fulfilled.

It can surely be termed as a stroke of luck. She has neither spent a rupee for her election nor she was required to step out of her house to drum up support for her candidature. Being the only contestant, her election is a foregone conclusion. The village scheduled to go for elections in the second phase of polls on January 25.

Rudraja Rani, who completed her BSC degree, joined BEd course in Ashwaraopet to pursue a career in teaching. As Gowraram is a big village, the government carved out a part of part to form a new panchayat, Parthasrarhipuram. After the reorganisation, Rudraja Rani’s is the only tribal family left in the village while the residences of the rest of tribal families were included in the newly created village. In fact, Rudraja Rani’s father Venkateswarluh, who was Village Revenue Officer (VRO), dreamt of making his wife Sujatha sarpanch of the village. This was the reason why he has shifted to Gowraram from another village but died last year before his dream came true.

Village elders Ch Laxman Rao and C Mohan Rao said it is a great opportunity Rudrajarani to give back to her village for what it has given to her by developing it.“As she is young, her mind is not tainted by murky politics either. And therefore she would be able to focus her attention on developing the village,” they said.

Upbeat over the prospect of becoming the sarpanch, she said: “I am confident of addressing the problems being faced by the villagers. The most urgent issue is the acute scarcity of drinking water.”

Candidates offering Rs 3.2L to Rs 8.5L

Adilabad: As expected the State government’s decision to provide Rs 10 lakh cash bonanza as development fund for gram panchayats which elect their sarpanches unanimously is leading to auctioning of the posts.

A few villages in erstwhile Adilabad district have already witnessed such auctions. For instance, in Rampur of Bazarhathnoor mandal the post was auctioned two days ago with the highest bidder paying Rs 3,25,000. In Lambadi Palle in Chennur mandal, the post was auctioned for Rs 8,50,ooo.

On receiving the information, District Election Observer L. Sharma visited these villages to make enquiries on the issue.

The panchayat elections in Rampur and Lambadi Palle will be conducted in the second phase.The elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on January 21, 25 and 30.

Speaking to Express, Adilabad District Panchayat Officer Saibaba said that they did not receive any information about the open auctions. The State Election Commission, meanwhile, has completed the

first phases of nomination process.

4,468 candidates file nominations in phase I

As many as 4,468 nominations have been filed for phase 1 of panchayat elections in 39,822 wards, which will go to polls on January 21 across the State. The nominations for phase 1 ended on Thursday. At the end of nominations for phase 1 of panchayat elections, `1.17 crore cash has been seized from 12,732 panchayats in the last few days. About 300 litres of liquor worth `1.35 lakh was also seized. The nominations for phase 2 commenced on Friday and will end on Sunday.