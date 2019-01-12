Supreme Court collegium recommends CJ’s transfer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court collegium on Friday recommended the transfer of Justice Thottathil B Nair Radhakrishnan, the first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court as the post fell vacant consequent to the retirement of Justice DK Gupta on December 31.

The collegium comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana and Arun Mishra, met on Thursday and recommended that the Central government transfer Telangana CJ Radhakrishnan to Calcutta High Court. The Centre after its approval will forward the same to the President for consent. On July 7 last year, Justice Radhakrishnan was administered oath of office as Chief Justice of Hyderabad High Court. He was appointed the regular CJ to the High Court common to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.