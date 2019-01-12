Home States Telangana

SCR to move SC over compensation issue

A single judge of the Court dismissed their plea saying that they have a remedy on the issue under the Railways Act.

Published: 12th January 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aggrieved with the Railway Tribunal’s verdict directing them to pay compensation in 463 accident cases at one go, the South Central Railways is learnt to have decided to move the Supreme Court contending that the Tribunal order was incapable of being implemented. On earlier occasion, the SCR approached the High Court over payment of compensation to the kin of the railways accident victims.

A single judge of the Court dismissed their plea saying that they have a remedy on the issue under the Railways Act. When they moved the division bench against the single judge order, the bench also dismissed their plea. The bench found fault with the mindset of the railways with regard to payment of compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The tribunal had also created eight categories for payment of above compensation and refrained itself from adjudicating the cases pertaining to doubtful claims. The railway authorities are of the view that the enmasse resolution of cases would create problems as they do not know the correct legal heirs of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp