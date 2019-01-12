SCR to move SC over compensation issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aggrieved with the Railway Tribunal’s verdict directing them to pay compensation in 463 accident cases at one go, the South Central Railways is learnt to have decided to move the Supreme Court contending that the Tribunal order was incapable of being implemented. On earlier occasion, the SCR approached the High Court over payment of compensation to the kin of the railways accident victims.

A single judge of the Court dismissed their plea saying that they have a remedy on the issue under the Railways Act. When they moved the division bench against the single judge order, the bench also dismissed their plea. The bench found fault with the mindset of the railways with regard to payment of compensation to the kin of the deceased.

The tribunal had also created eight categories for payment of above compensation and refrained itself from adjudicating the cases pertaining to doubtful claims. The railway authorities are of the view that the enmasse resolution of cases would create problems as they do not know the correct legal heirs of the deceased.