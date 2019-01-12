Home States Telangana

Taxbusters: IT sleuths attach Rs 3 crore benami assets of ASI Mohan Reddy

About a week ago, the IT Commissioner in Hyderabad had visited Karimnagar and had directed the district IT sleuths to attach the aforementioned benami assets of the tainted official.

Published: 12th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Income Tax sleuths—the benami properties tax wing, to be precise—attached benami assets, approximately worth `3 crores, of tainted Assistant Sub-Inspector Bobbala Mohan Reddy located near Ambedkar Stadium Road in Karimnagar on Friday. Tax officials slapped notices on the walls of the building attaching it under section 24(4)(b)(i) of the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

About a week ago, the IT Commissioner in Hyderabad had visited Karimnagar and had directed the district IT sleuths to attach the aforementioned benami assets of the tainted official. Sources in the IT department said that several other properties of the accused would also be attached over the next few days.Interestingly, just about an hour after the officials slapped notices on the property under the name of his wife, Latha, the supporters of the ASI allegedly tore them off the walls.

ASI Mohan Reddy was arrested for running a private money-lending business through which he forcefully acquired benami assets worth several crores back in November 2015.Tax officials had launched an operation against him based on complaints registered by representatives of Victims of ASI Mohan Reddy Association Musuku Mahender Reddy and Bandameeni Sayanna on March 21, 2017.Mohan Reddy was released on bail from the Warangal Central Jail 15 days ago. He was arrested for his role in the disproportionate assets case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp