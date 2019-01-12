Urdu varsity to work with UNFPA to check dropout rate in madrasas

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here has partnered with United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) in a project to arrest dropout rate among Muslim children studying in madrasas.

As part of the project, MANUU will train around 1,500 teachers from 757 madrasas in Purnia, one of the most backward divisions consisting of four districts in Bihar, on Adolescence Education Programme (AEP) aimed at students of the Wastania (classes 6-8) level. The project also involves another Central university, Jamia Millia Islamia, which will be developing the course module on AEP.

Project director and Professor in the Department of Social Work, MANUU, Mohd Shahid, said, “Two teachers from each of the 757 madrasas will be trained on Adolescence Education Programme. Through the programme, the selected teachers will be trained in communication skills, health and hygiene, decision making, knowing oneself and learning.

It will also include various pedagogy methodologies that the teachers can adopt.” Further, he said, “The AEP module being designed by Jamia Millia Islamia is such that it will give confidence and encourage children to continue their education and bring down dropout rate.”

In the first phase expected to start around April the project will be implemented in 377 madrasas in two districts, Purnia and Katihar and in second phase it will be extended to the remaining madrasas in Kishanganj and Araria districts.Depending on the success of project it might be extended to other parts of the state as well.

