Watch what you eat, unhygienic slaughterhouses breeding grounds for dangerous bacteria

A study by PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University observed that a lot of meat was being sold in unhygienic conditions.

Published: 12th January 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:14 AM

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A word of caution before you bite into popular naatu kodi dishes on offer at roadside eateries: The meat is likely to contain harmful bacteria that could hurt your intestines thanks to unhygienic conditions at slaughterhouses which have become breeding grounds for escherichia coli (e coli) and salmonella.

Samples collected from unorganised chicken sellers in GHMC limits have tested positive for high presence of the microbial organisms that can cause vomiting and diarrhea -- worrisome for the State, particularly since it is the biggest consumer of meat as per Sample Registration System Baseline Survey 2014.

A recent research paper titled ‘Studies on the microbiological quality of chicken sold in and around GHMC limits’ published by PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University found there was a 100 per cent chance of escherichia coli being present in meat bought from roadside shops and in the case of salmonella, the figure is 96 per cent.

GHMC officials Express spoke to claimed they were taking action against those who do not comply with GHMC guidelines while procuring meat for sale, but the fact remains that several stalls selling chicken and eggs have mushroomed in the city and have poor hygiene standards.

“Unlike mutton and beef, there is no need for sourcing meat from authorised slaughterhouses through GHMC,” explained a senior GHMC veterinary official.

Cooking kills most bacteria, not all

GHMC officials Express spoke to claimed they were taking action against stalls that do not comply with hygiene standards, but fact remains that the situation is bleak in the biggest meat consuming State in the country.  “Those selling white meat don’t comply with hygiene standards when compared to meat sellers,” said the official. A study by PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University observed that a lot of meat was being sold in unhygienic conditions. “Though most bacteria get killed when cooked, some are resistant to high temperatures,” said a GHMC inspector.

