Attacked by stray dogs, 3-yr-old dies

A three-year-old girl, who was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Babasagar village of Chintalamanapelli mandal, died at a private hospital in Kagaznagar on Saturday.

Published: 13th January 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jada Sindhu, the deceased, was undergoing treatment after she and another girl B Sridevi were attacked by the canines Friday evening, while they were playing in the front yard of Sindhu’s house. Critically injured in the attack, both the girls were shifted to the hospital wherein Sindhu died while undergoing treatment. Sridevi has been shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. Sindhu’s father Jada Tirupathi demanded taction against civic officials for inaction in the matter.

