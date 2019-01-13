Chairman reserves orders on fate of rebel TRS MLCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Council chairman K Swami Goud reserved his orders on the disqualification petition against four TRS MLCs, who switched their loyalties to Congress recently. The hearing on the disqualification petition filed by TRS leaders in December was completed on Friday and Saturday.

It may be recalled that Chief Whip of TRS in the Legislative Council, Pathuri Sudhakar Reddy, and Whip, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, submitted the petition to the Chairman and sought the disqualification of MLCs R Bhoopathi Reddy, Konda Muralidhar Rao, K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik, as they defected to the Congress party.

Speaking to reporters later, Whip Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said TRS was waiting for the Chairman’s decision on the matter.