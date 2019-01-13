Endorsing QNET lands Bollywood stars in dock

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scammed investors of QNET and similar ponzi and money circulation firms across the country fighting under the banner of Financial Fraud Victims Welfare Association on Saturday termed Bollywood stars who endorsed the brands culpable and deserving of punishment.

Stars including Anil Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Pooja Hedge and Yuvraj Singh have been promoting QNET in one form or the other and attending events of the company organised in the name of V-Con.

The association lodged a complaint with Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar seeking action against the stars for endorsing the companies of questionable credentials.