Home States Telangana

Make way for an all-women panchayat at Kalvapalli village

In all, the village has seven post, including the sarpanch, some of which are reserved for SC, ST and BC categories.

Published: 13th January 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: It’s a new world after all. The people of Kalvapalli village in Chityal mandal have unanimously elected women as their sarpanch and ward members, creating a record of sorts, in a gram panchayat that is not reserved for women.  

In all, the village has seven post, including the sarpanch, some of which are reserved for SC, ST and BC categories. The sarpanch post itself is not reserved. The total population of the village is 560 of which 392 are voters. Recently, when the dates for the elections were announced, the village folk met to pass a resolution to not spend money on electioneering and name their sarpanch and ward members unanimously. 

They decided to make Puli Sunitha the sarpanch and six other women - P Srilatha (upa sarpanch), Sura Vijaya, Konda Srilatha, R Shailaja, P Swarupa and Veeraveni Vanitha - ward members. Since no other candidates have filed nominations, these women may be considered to have been elected unanimously. 
“We thought spending money on elections and fighting among ourselves would be waste of time. 

We decided we will field and elect women directly. We believe they (the seven women) will perform well and will bring in transparency and accountability. I am sure they will make us proud,” said a villager.  Speaking to Express, Sunitha, the ‘newly-elected’ sarpanch said she would try to live up to the villagers’ expectations. “I am aware of their needs. I will try to solve them. I will work in coordination with all ward members,” she said. Since the elections in Kalvapalli have been unanimous, the village will likely get a sum of `25 lakh for developmental activities.  The TRS government has announced `10 lakh while the local MLA has promised `15 lakh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp