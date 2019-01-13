Home States Telangana

Telangana government waives toll tax for commuters on Makar Sankranti

The move is likely to benefit people, mainly from Hyderabad, travelling in cars and other vehicles to their native places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the festival beginning on Monday.

Published: 13th January 2019 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Representative picture of a toll booth near Tiruchy. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has waived toll tax for commuters on national highways on January 13 and 16 in view of the Makar Sankranti festival.

The move is likely to benefit people, mainly from Hyderabad, travelling in cars and other vehicles to their native places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the festival beginning on Monday.

Chief Secretary S K Joshi issued instructions to waive the toll gate charges for commuters on national highways to and fro from Hyderabad during the Sankranti holidays, a day before and a day after the festival (January 13 and 16), said an official release issued late Saturday night.

Thousands of people head to their native places in Telangana and AP every year to celebrate the three-day harvest festival of Sankranti.

The highways witness huge rush of travellers during the festival time and it often results in massive traffic jams at the toll plazas.

The state government's decision to waive toll is expected to ease the traffic on the highways.

The first day of the festival is celebrated in the state as 'Bhogi,' where bonfires are lit at dawn outside homes.

The second day is 'Makar Sankranti' and the last day is celebrated as 'Kanuma', when livestock are worshipped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toll Tax Telangana Makar Sankranti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp