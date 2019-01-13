TRS to release NRI policy, KT Rama Rao working on it: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will soon come out with a policy for Non Resident Indians (NRI). “(TRS working president) KT Rama Rao has been working on a policy for NRIs and the government will announce it soon,” TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha said here on Saturday.

Addressing the eighth anniversary of London NRI Association of the TRS at Telangana Bhavan, Kavitha said that TRS had NRI Cells in 33 countries. The Cell would be opened in 100 countries very soon, she said.

She recalled that during the separate Telangana statehood movement, several NRIs from the State were insulted on social media. “However, after overcoming everything, the people have achieved a separate state. Now, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, with his schemes, has become a role model for the entire country. Even Americans have praised the TS-iPASS, Telangana State’s industrial policy,” Kavitha said.

Kavitha said that the State government allocated `100 crore in the Budget for the welfare of the NRIs. “The funds would be used for the welfare of NRIs. The NRI Cell of the TRS should work as a link between the TRS party in the State and the NRIs settled in various countries. NRIs should work in a mission mode. If we work together, Telangana state would become a model not only for the country but for the entire world,” Kavitha said.

Jagurthi conference on Jan 19, 20

Telangana Jagruthi will host an International Youth Leadership Conference in the city on January 19 and 20. More than 500 delegates will participate from 110 countries. The conference will focus on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, according to a release issued here on Saturday. Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha will host the conference. The cross-cutting theme will be ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s Path To Sustainability & Innovation?’