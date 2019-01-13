Home States Telangana

TSR-TV9 film awards jury constituted

Congress MP T Subbirami Reddy on Saturday announced the panel members of the jury for the 6th TSR-Tv9 national film awards for the years 2017 and 2018.

Published: 13th January 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP T Subbirami Reddy on Saturday announced the panel members of the jury for the 6th TSR-Tv9 national film awards for the years 2017 and 2018. The annual awards function will be held on February 17  in Visakhapatnam.  Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will be presented the Sridevi Memorial Award on the occasion.

Subbirami Reddy addressing
the press conference on
Saturday | Express photo

Addressing a media conference, Reddy said that actors  Nagma, Meena, Jeevitha, Naresh, KS Rama Rao, and writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna will be the members of the jury. 

“It is a great honour to be part of the jury this year. As an actress I am aware how important it feels for an actor to be cherished by the public.” said Nagma. Film actress Meena talked about how she felt immensely pleased going from a performer to an awardee and now member of the jury. 
Apollo Executive vice president Dr Shobhana Kamineni said “It is the season of biopics. I want  someone to make a movie on Subbirami Reddy.” 

The voters for this awards can cast their votes in favour of their favourite actors, directors and behind the scene technicians.

