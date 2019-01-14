Home States Telangana

16-year-old Telangana girl raped for three years by cousin, his friends

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old girl suffered silently for nearly three years. She was raped by her cousin and his friends on several occasions. After having withstood the agony long enough, she told her family on December 24 about her ordeal. A case was registered at Kamatipura police station in Old City. But the family fears the investigation is going nowhere. 

On Sunday, they protested on the streets of Muralinagar, demanding the police to see that their girl is delivered justice.

The girl, the only daughter to her parents, is currently pursuing intermediate. Her cousin Rajesh used to live under the same roof. Three years ago, he mixed sedatives in the girl’s drink and raped her. He took pictures of her and threatened he would post them on social media websites if she didn’t have sex with him whenever he wanted it. 

A year ago, Rajesh moved out of the house and rented a room in the opposite building. There, Rajesh’s friends, at least three of them, would take turns raping her. One day in December, one of the friends, Shubham, stopped the girl and asked her to go with him to the room. She refused.   

After taking three days to gather the courage, the girl told her parents who rushed to the police station where a POCSO Act case has been registered.

Accused now named witness, says family

During the investigation, one of the girl’s cousins told Express, a picture of a fifth person, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shown to her. She told the police that this man too had raped her.

“But, somehow this man has been listed as a witness, and not as an accused, by the police. We asked them how this was possible as the girl has identified indeed him, but we got no response. We had no option but to protest on Sunday,” the cousin said.

In total, three men - Shubham Vyas, Abhijeet Kaushik and Rajesh Maheswari (cousin) - have been arrested. 

Replying on the allegation, DCP South Zone Ambar Kishor Jha said, “We have arrested three accused already based on the girl’s statement. Her statement would be taken again by Bharosa staff soon. Based on the evidence collected, we will initiate the necessary action. There is no discrepancy in the investigation as claimed by the girl’s relatives.” 

It is learnt that Central Crime Station Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sridevi has been appointed to investigate and bring the case to a conclusion.

TAGS
POCSO Child rape Minor Sexual abuse

