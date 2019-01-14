Barampur, Boregaon in Telangana to make unanimous sarpanch picks

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: For the last five decades, the villagers of Barampur gram panchayat have been electing their sarpanch unanimously. And it will be no different this time too. In 2013, the villagers elected sarpanch and ward members unanimously and as a reward, the State government granted Rs 10 lakh. The fund was used for laying internal CC roads, construction of drainage and toilets in the village.

District Co-operative Bank chairman M Damodhar Reddy stated that this time too the villagers have decided to elected all panchayat members unanimously. Incidentally, Damodhar Reddy was also elected two times unanimously from the mandal as a district cooperative director.

The village has a population of 5,000 and 2,050 voters.

Though Nandigam, Regulguda, Kothanandigam, Madanapur and Narsapur hamlets were part of this panchayat, Nandigam was made separate panchayat. Narsapur and Madanapur hamlets are attached to the existing Barampur gram panchayat.

50 panchayats to elect sarpanches unanimously

Meanwhile, the people of Boregaon village, on Sunday, decided to unanimously elect Kumra Gandadevi as their sarpanch in the coming elections.

The ward members called for a meeting with District Collector D Divya at Ankoli gram panchayat office, during which they conveyed their decision to unanimously elect Gandadevi as their sarpanch.

In Adilabad, 50 panchayats will be electing their sarpanches unanimously.