Country needs cultural renaissance: M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for creating a cultural renaissance in the country by propagating and practising India’s time-tested traditions and customs.

Speaking in the city on the occasion of Sankranthi festival, the Vice President said that the time has come for all Indians to adopt changes in their lifestyles and return to traditional methods of healthy living.

Stressing on agriculture, he said the need of the hour was to accord greater prominence to natural farming and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. Structural changes in agriculture are needed through policy interventions of the Central and various State Governments, he added.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, MP Konda Visweswara Reddy and MLA K Srinivas were also present on the occasion.