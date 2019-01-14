Home States Telangana

Country needs cultural renaissance: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for creating a cultural renaissance in the country by propagating and practicing India’s time-tested traditions and customs. 

Published: 14th January 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for creating a cultural renaissance in the country by propagating and practising India’s time-tested traditions and customs. 

Speaking in the city on the occasion of Sankranthi festival, the Vice President said that the time has come for all Indians to adopt changes in their lifestyles and return to traditional methods of healthy living. 

Stressing on agriculture, he said the need of the hour was to accord greater prominence to natural farming and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. Structural changes in agriculture are needed through policy interventions of the Central and various State Governments, he added.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, MP Konda Visweswara Reddy and MLA K Srinivas were also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Cultural renaissance Sankranthi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp