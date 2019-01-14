Home States Telangana

Bandaru Dattatreya criticises Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for comments on finance panel

Published: 14th January 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:02 AM

BJP veteran Bandaru Dattatreya (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union minister and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his statement on the role played by the Finance Commission. 

Stating that Chief Minister’s statement was unbecoming of his seat, the BJP leader said that it is the duty of TRS-led government to allocate funds to local bodies instead of accusing the Finance Commission recommendations.

He pointed out that 15 recommendations of Finance Commission were taken into consideration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in allocating 42 per cent of funds to states. 

“Even after getting the highest ever devolution from the Central government, the State government has not done a similar exercise with respect to local bodies,” Dattatreya stated in a letter addressed to the CM. 
Dattatreya’s letter comes after Rao’s dig at Finance Commission saying “finance commission panel visits states with preconceived notions in allocating funds.” 

Dattatreya defended that the Finance Commission follows the time tested procedures. “In the spirit of your statement that the progress of the nation lies in the progress of states, I request you to expedite the work of the State Finance Commission which did not see the light of the day in the first term of the TRS government,” the letter said.

