Telangana schools to hire paediatricians, take classes on sex education, mental health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking an important step towards confronting challenges of the modern, internet-generation, the State government has planned on bringing topics like sex education, cybersecurity, mental health, nutrition, etc to the classrooms.

The unique adolescent empowerment and outreach program initiated by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare in collaboration with the Paediatric Association of Telangana State (PATS) targets students in the age group of 10 to 19 for being instructed on important issues by trained paediatricians.

As part of the program, first, the department is planning to cover over 50,000 government schools across the State with the help of local doctors and paediatricians from the PATS. The doctors will be taking the sessions on a voluntary basis. As part of the move, every third Wednesday of the month will be dedicated to a paediatrician heading out to a school and educate children.

“The local District Child Protection Officer will be coordinating with the District Education officer and district collectors to fix up schedules with the school. Once appointed the paediatricians will head out to respective schools and conduct sessions, and also reply to questions, concerns and problems of adolescents,” noted principal secretary M Jagadeeshwar Rao, WCD&SC Department, at an event in the city.

The department has already collaborated with YUVA resource centre of Niloufer hospitals to develop a module that will tell these paediatricians what all subjects are to be covered.

“The module covers a range of issues like anaemia, nutrition, sex education, personal hygiene, cyber security and also about concomitant laws in place. Many children turn to crime or get addicted to pornography as they have no elder to open up to or guide them,” noted Dr Himabindu, nodal officer of YUVA, Niloufer Hospital.

“Doctors are authentic and scientific sources of information who will help deal with adolescent issues more empirically,” noted another senior official. Further, children will be encouraged to approach clinics linked with Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram.