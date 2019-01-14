Home States Telangana

Inter-caste couple to rescue of village in Telangana's Mahbubnagar district

 Last year, the State saw at least four major incidents of caste violence in its capital city. But the New Year seems to bring with it a promise of better times.

Published: 14th January 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 05:55 AM

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Last year, the State saw at least four major incidents of caste violence in its capital city. But the New Year seems to bring with it a promise of better times. Naresh Mudiraj, a resident of the Chitteboinapally village of Mahbubnagar district, married Bharati five years ago.

While he belongs to the BC community, Bharati is from the SC community. They are currently residents of the Chitteboinapally village.

In the upcoming panchayat polls, the post of the village sarpanch is reserved for the SC community in Chitteboinapally, but not a single contestant from the community came forward to file their nomination. 

On Saturday, local Mandal Parishad Development Officer Munni approached Bharati and asked to file her nomination papers for the post of sarpanch as she fulfilled all the required criteria — she belonged to the SC community and was enrolled in the village voter list. 

Speaking to Express, the returning officer Govind said that Bharati has already filed her nomination papers. He added that they have received only one nomination so far. 

Incidentally, Bharati had applied to become a voter in Chitteboinapally village only a fortnight ago. 
On December 30, 2018, she enrolled herself in the voter list and if all goes right she might as well be the head of the village soon.

TAGS
Caste violence Inter-caste marriage Mahbubnagar Chitteboinapally

