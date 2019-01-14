SEC launches Te-Poll app for benefit of voters in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) has on Sunday launched a mobile application for the convenience of the voters in the coming gram panchayat elections.

Designed by the Centre for Food Governance, the SEC launched the ‘Te-Poll’ for android phone users.

“The State election commission has launched the app to facilitate easy download of voter slips. Voters can download the app and get their slips. The voter should enter district name and EPIC number to obtain the slip,” said Ashok Kumar, secretary, SEC.

Meanwhile, the police have seized Rs 1.2 crore unaccounted cash till January 13 across various districts.