Son Shashidhar calls out Congress on Marri Channa Reddy’s birth centenary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Birth centenary of Marri Channa Reddy, who served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh twice and as Governor four times, was observed at Channa Reddy Memorial Rock Garden, Lower Tank Bund, on Sunday.

Apart from family members, including his son Marri Shashidhar Reddy, leaders from all parties participated in the event.

Among those present were Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya, and Telangana Jana Samithi chief M Kodandaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashidhar Reddy said that the two-acre land for the memorial Rock Garden was allotted when Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was in power, and such an honour might not have been possible if Congress was in power.

Reddy also informed that a biography on his father was being written. “It would have details on the posts he held, situations he faced when he served as Governor and Chief Minister,” he said.