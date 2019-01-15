46 units of groundwater sources in Telangana overused: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 46 units of groundwater resources in Telangana are overexploited by households, packaged drinking water companies and mining/infrastructure dewatering projects, revealed Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal a few days ago, while answering a question in Lok Sabha.

“These units are not individual borewells but village blocks, taluks and mandals and have been termed ‘critical’,” the minister revealed, adding that 74 units have been termed ‘semi critical’ while the level of water in 443 units were rendered safe.

The data provided by the Centre also listed out other States, among which Tamil Nadu seemed to be the worst off with 358 units of groundwater resources overexploited. Rajasthan came to a distant second with 164 groundwater resource units termed ‘overexploited’. In contrast, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and few other States recorded no overexploited groundwater resources.

The State’s over-reliance on groundwater was also indicated in another report called ‘Dynamic Groundwater Resources of Telangana State’ report for 2016-17. The report had recorded that the State has 12,361 MCM (436.5 TMC) of groundwater, of which 8,084 MCM (284.5 TMC) was extracted in 2016-17, which is around 65 per cent of the entire groundwater resource.This was an increase from the 58 per cent reported for erstwhile districts of Telangana when a similar report was released in Andhra in 2012-13.