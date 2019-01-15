Home States Telangana

Carcasses of two leopards found, nails & teeth missing in Telangana

 In Nizamabad as well as Mancherial, the leopard carcasses were found inside forest fringes close to human habitations, indicating the rise in man-animal conflict as humans eat into forests in the Sta

Published: 15th January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

The leopard carcass found in forest area of Mamidipally village | Express pHoto

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/MANCHERIAL: Carcasses of two leopards were found in Nizamabad and Mancherial districts, baring the poor wildlife protection measures in place in Telangana. Only in the first week of this month, a tiger skin was recovered from poachers by forest department in Adilabad, while a leopard carcass was found in Jagtial. In Nizamabad as well as Mancherial, the leopard carcasses were found inside forest fringes close to human habitations, indicating the rise in man-animal conflict as humans eat into forests in the State. 

In Nizamabad, the leopard carcass was found 550 meters away from human habitation while in Mancherial the other carcass was found just about 40-50meters away. According to forest officials in Nizamabad, they found the leopard carcass on Sunday afternoon inside the Gutpa forest area in Armoor range near Mamidipally village in Maklur mandal in Nizamabad. 

The leopard’s nails and a few teeth were missing, indicating poaching could be the cause. Officials zeroed in on the culprits with the help of a trained dog. According to Armoor FRO P Ramulu, the dog was brought to Nizamabad on Monday,  which led the forest officials to a mango farm located around 550 metres away from the spot where leopard carcass was found. At the mango farm, four people were apprehended - three farm workers K Vijay, K Ravi, Tulasi Ram and N Narender working as a lineman and recovered seven nails and four teeth from them. 

In the second incident, a 3-4 day old leopard carcass was found stuck among tree trunks at Rangampet forest area in Luxettipet range in Mancherial on Monday. This leopard is also suspected to have been killed by poachers, Mancherial FDO J Venkat Rao said. The leopard had a metal snare around its neck.  He said that for this case as well, services of the trained dog named Cheetah from Jannaram forest division which helped in identifying poachers in Nizamabad will be used.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
leopard carcasses Nizamabad forest Mancherial forest Man-Animal Conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp