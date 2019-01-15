Home States Telangana

Man cheats senior citizens of Rs 20 lakh in Telangana

Aanam Rajkumar Reddy, claiming to be a civil contractor, had collected more than Rs 20 lakh from the victims

Published: 15th January 2019

HYDERABAD:  A man from Andhra Pradesh looted senior citizens under the pretext of providing them tickets for Vastra Seva and Abhishekam Seva at Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam.  

Aanam Rajkumar Reddy, claiming to be a civil contractor, had collected more than Rs 20 lakh from the victims, a majority of whom are elderly persons. Rajkumar told the victims that the auspicious occasion which is observed now will be repeated only in 2,076 and he can help them obtain the tickets. 

SR Nagar police arrested Rajkumar (45) on Monday. Inspector S Murali Krishna said that he had collected money from 10 persons promising to obtain the tickets, using his ‘relations’ with MPs and government officials in Nellore and Prakasam. However, none of the victims knew him. He was accused of harassing a divorced woman to marry him in 2018, but was acquitted of the charges. 

