NIA questions accused in Jagan Mohan Reddy airport attack case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency, that took over the investigation of the attack on YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag International Airport in October 2018, questioned the accused J Srinivas Rao on Monday. He was brought to the NIA office at Kondapur in the city, where he was interrogated in the presence of his advocate Saleem.

The NIA court at Vijayawada granted seven-day custody of Srinivas for further inquiry. The court also ordered that he should undergo a health check-up once in 48 hours. On Sunday, the first day of the custody period, Srinivas was taken to the Vizag airport, where the officials reconstructed the crime scene. He was then shifted to Hyderabad.

During the interrogation on Monday, when NIA officials questioned Srinivas about the incidents that lead to the attack, Srinivas reportedly told them that his version would not change and that he was ready to undergo a narco analysis test to prove it.

According to sources, Srinivas told the investigating officials that nobody instigated him to attack the YSRCP chief and he did it of his own volition. The questioning went on for around six hours.