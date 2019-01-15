Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi slams idea to use plastic bullets in Jammu and Kashmir

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was earlier part of an all-party delegation that visited Kashmir.     

Published: 15th January 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday attacked the Centre over reports that the government was planning to introduce plastic bullets in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi, while reacting to a news report said, “This is this government’s Kashmir policy in all its glory. ​ Instead of exploring the underlying reasons behind alienation in the valley; they are trying to find new “non-lethal weapons” (which are apparently still lethal).”

