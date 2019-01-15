Asaduddin Owaisi slams idea to use plastic bullets in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday attacked the Centre over reports that the government was planning to introduce plastic bullets in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi, while reacting to a news report said, “This is this government’s Kashmir policy in all its glory. ​ Instead of exploring the underlying reasons behind alienation in the valley; they are trying to find new “non-lethal weapons” (which are apparently still lethal).”

Owaisi, Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, was earlier part of an all-party delegation that visited Kashmir.