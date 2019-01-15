Republic Day likely to be low-key affair in Telangana schools this year

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Much to the chagrin of students and teachers of the State-run schools, this year’s Republic Day celebrations are likely to be low-key affairs sans the much-awaited sporting and cultural events. As the national holiday clashes with the second phase of local body elections, teachers are ruing that there won’t be enough time to arrange for festivities at their respective schools.

Of the 1.26 lakh government school teachers drafted for the poll duties, nearly one-third of them will be engaged with election-related works of second phase of polls starting from January 23 till the election day on January 25. “On the election day (of second phase), it will be 7 to 8 pm before the ballot boxes are returned and they are relieved. Most of the teachers are stationed at least 150 to 200km from their residence and it will be past midnight by the time we get back,” said E Raghunandan of the Telangana Teachers Federation.

“With such a schedule, only a flag hoisting will be possible this year,” he added. Besides the teachers being engaged for 10 days from January 20 to 30, even schools which are serving as polling stations will be occupied, so there won’t be any decorations either, lament the teachers. Teachers have even written to the election authorities to revise the date for the second phase but to no avail. “We were told that after announcement no changes to the schedule will entertained. This is astonishing considering we are having to compromise on celebrations for a national event,” said Chava Ravi, General Secretary of the United Teachers Federation.

Since Independence Day falls in the middle of the monsoon season, government schools skip any big celebrations on August 15. Which leaves January 26, which also coincides with the end of academic year, for organising a sports programme. “Programmes go on from 7 am to 12 noon. This time both the children, and their parents who come to cheer them, will be disappointed,” said Sarvotham Reddy, president of Progressive Recognised Teachers Union.