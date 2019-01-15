South Central Railway directed to pay Rs 3.5 lakh to robbed employee 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instances of theft inside trains are not uncommon. In fact, it is so common that even railway employees are not free from getting robbed. In one such incident, where a railway staff’s handbag was robbed in Simhapuri Express, the district consumer forum has directed the South Central Railway (SCR) to provide her compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh.

The incident was brought to light by B Vani Kumar, an SCR deputy chief procurement officer, in August 2016. She was on official duty while travelling in the train.

She boarded the passenger train from Secunderabad Railway Station on February 10, 2016, to get to Bitragunta in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh. Vani Kumar ensured that she had a reserved seat underclass A1. Unknown miscreants stole her bag in the wee hours of the following day.

Despite searching for it for hours, the bag could not be retrieved. She alleged that items worth Rs 3 lakh — two mobile phones, debit cards, cash, and jewellery weighing 23 grams — were in the missing bag.

She argued that the theft took place primarily due to the opened coach door and the unavailability of railway police when the incident occurred. Stating that every passenger in a train with a ticket was a consumer, the forum said that the SCR failed to provide security to her luggage.