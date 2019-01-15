Home States Telangana

Why just hostels, bring coaching centres also under the ambit: Private junior colleges 

The decision of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to regulate hostels of private and corporate colleges is likely to stir the hornet’s nest this year too.

Published: 15th January 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decision of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education to regulate hostels of private and corporate colleges is likely to stir the hornet’s nest this year too. While the there has not been an official communication from the Board yet, college managements are alleging that they are being witch-hunted and are demanding that if TSBIE is sincere in its intentions then it must also regulate the coaching centres.  Currently, around 30,000 students across the State are enrolled in over 500 such coaching centres that also offer the two-year intermediate course but they do not come under the purview of the Board.

“Coaching centres like Vision 40, Chaitanya Coaching Centres and Narayana IIT Coaching Centres are running in the name of academy, tutorial or coaching centres and are taking affiliation neither for college nor for hostels from the Intermediate Board. If they are running two-year intermediate course they should be brought under the Boards’ ambit,” said P Madhusudhan Reddy of the Government and Private Colleges Lecturers Association. 

While the Board has fixed a fee of `1,760 for the first year and `1,940 for the second year, these coaching institutes charge anywhere between `40,000 to a couple of lakhs per student. As per the laws these institutions should pay 18 per cent GST on the amount above the fixed fee.

But they go scot-free due to lack of a monitoring authority. The Regional Inspection Office under the TSBIE  entrusted with the task of inspection has only three to four staffers who have to undertake inspection for 2,400 affiliated junior colleges. 

