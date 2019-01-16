Three MLCs of Telangana Legislative Council disqualified
The MLCs were: K Yadav Reddy, elected by MLAs, R Bhoopathi Reddy, elected from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency and Sabavat Ramulu Naik, nominated member.
The three MLCs, who switched loyalty to the Congress on the eve of recent elections to the Telangana Assembly, have been disqualified with immediate effect.
In a bulletin, the Telangana Legislative Council notified their disqualification on Wednesday under para 2 (1) (a) and Sub Para 3 of the 10th schedule of the Constitution of India and Rule 6 of Telangana Legislative Council (disqualification on the grounds of defection).
The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has filed disqualification petitions against the three legislators with council chairman K Swamy Goud recently.
The Legislative Council chairman recently completed the hearings on the petitions filed against them.