Three defected TRS MLCs disqualified

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three members of the State Legislative Council, who defected from the TRS to Congress before the Assembly elections, were disqualified from their membership on Wednesday.

While Yadava Reddy was elected under MLAs quota, Bhupathi Reddy was elected to the Council from Nizamabad under local bodies’ constituency and S Ramulu Naik was nominated under the Governor’s quota.

The action was taken by Council chairman K Swamy Goud following a petition by TRS leaders. With their disqualification, the number of vacancies in the Council rose to seven as against its full strength of 40.

In fact, four MLCs crossed over to the Congress but one of them Konda Murali resigned to his membership after leaving the TRS. Three MLCs - K Rajagopal Reddy (Munugode), P Narender Reddy (Kodangal) and M Hanumantha Rao (Malkajgiri) resigned after they were elected to the Assembly.