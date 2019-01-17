Congress MLAs to elect CLP leader today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The suspense over who will be the Opposition leader will come to an end as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will meet to elect its leader on Thursday, the same day the Assembly will meet for the first time.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Kerala Congress leader KC Venugopal was recently appointed by party high command as observer for the CLP leader election.

The process of electing a leader for the post began on Wednesday night. A few hours after the AICC general secretary Venugopal reached Hyderabad, TPCC Core Committee members gathered for a meeting where they also discussed the disqualification of three TRS MLCs who joined Congress before polls. The MLAs are scheduled to meet on Thursday morning.

The two probable candidates for the CLP leader post are TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and Madhira MLA-elect Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. If TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy is made the CLP leader, his present post will be handed over to someone else.

However, there are others too, such as former minister D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, that have thrown their hat in the ring.