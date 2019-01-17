Home States Telangana

Congress MLAs, MLCs in Telangana urge Rahul Gandhi to nominate CLP leader

Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Newly-elected Congress MLAs and MLCs in Telangana Thursday unanimously resolved to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to nominate their leader.

The meeting was attended by AICC representative K C Venugopal, who spoke to party MLAs, MLCs and MPs on the matter.

Venugopal said he would convey the legislators' views to Gandhi, who would take a decision as early as possible.

"We took a unanimous resolution authorising the Congress president to nominate the new CLP (Congress legislature Party) leader of Telangana," he said.

Congress won 19 seats in the 119-member house in the December 7 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the first session of the assembly after the polls began here Thursday with the newly elected members taking oath as MLAs. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was the first to take oath.

Congress Rahul Gandhi Telangana CLP leader

