Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao sounds Jagan Mohan Reddy to take federal front initiative forward

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts to form a non-BJP and non-Congress federal front appear to have received fresh impetus on Wednesday with Andhra Pradesh opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy giving enough indications that he will indeed play along.

Though KCR knows that YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy would have to take a calculated risk of facing the wrath of the people of AP for joining hands with him, he, nonetheless, tested the waters by sending TRS working president K T Rama Rao to him to broach the federal front topic.

The first meeting went well, with Reddy indicating that he was not averse to be in the non-BJP and non-Congress front as KCR has declared his support for his demand for special category status (SCS) for AP.

After talks with KTR, Reddy appeared interested more in driving his SCS issue than broader issues related to the federal front, which are more in the nature of a bringing about a total catharsis in the administration and a change in the way one looks at the national issues.

But KTR appeared hopeful that Reddy will indeed lend his shoulder to KCR’s effort to cobble up a national alternative with neither the BJP nor the Congress at its lead.

On several occasions, KCR has said that there was no need for national parties to lead a national coalition and that if the regional parties are strong enough, they could force national parties — either the Congress or the BJP — to their knees.

He often referred to how electoral dynamics had played out in Karnakata after Assembly elections last year where neither of the parties formed the government. The Congress had to prop up JD (S), a regional party, confining itself to the fringes.

Though KCR’s critics argue that the federal front is only to divide Opposition vote to help the NDA, the Telangana Chief Minister on several occasions dismissed the contention as baseless. He always questioned as to why one should either be in the Congress camp or BJP’s.

What seems to have charged the efforts of KCR to form the federal front now seems to be the turnaround in Uttar Pradesh, where a mercurial Mayawati had decided to forget the June 2, 1995 VIP guest house incident in Lucknow where Samajwadi Party’s supporters vandalised her room and even roughed her up for withdrawing support to the SP-BSP government then and joining hands with BJP.

Now, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April or May, she sealed an electoral alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, letting bygones be bygones.

The fact that two major parties in UP came together to fight a war against the NDA, and at the same time to keep the Congress at bay, seems to have made KCR hasten his actions to form the non-BJP, non-Congress outfit he has planned for.

KCR has already covered enough ground ever since the idea of federal front took birth in his mind last year. He has met several leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief Stalin, Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy among others.

But all of them are yet to spell out their stand. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already cleared the air that he has decided to remain equidistant from both BJP and the Congress. With KCR sounding Jagan Mohan Reddy, it remains to be seen how his federal initiative would finally pan out by the time Lok Sabha polls arrive.