Money flow declines, but Telangana gram panchayat polls follow unhealthy trend

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State inches closer to polling day, the gram panchayat elections are throwing up some trends in the way money is playing its role in influencing elections. As opposed to what happened during the Assembly polls, only three districts - Rajanna-Siricilla, Khammam, and Cyberabad - saw cash seizures of Rs 1.2 crore.

Khammam saw the highest cash seizure of Rs 1.1 crore while the other two districts saw Rs1.1 lakh. There has been no cash seizures from other districts. While it may seem that there has been no role of money in directing influence, election observers say that such factors have already played its role in auctioning of ward members and sarpanch posts.

Gram panchayat elections are not contested on political party symbols and political affiliations are a strict no. But there are doubts being raised if recently elected political candidates are influencing the people into opting for unanimous elections using money power.

It may be noted that Khammam has two legislators from TDP where cash has been seized in excess. There were nine political links found out by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Meanwhile, M Padmanabaha, convenor of Election Watch, said: “the cash that has been seized now is that which has been in transit. The money used to auction ward member and sarpanch seats have been flowed much ahead of the poll code coming into picture.” Even the worth of the goods seized is Rs820 lakh concentrated in eleven districts, the highest being Jagtial.

If one goes by the number of single nominations filed for 39,822 wards in the first phase of elections, 10,654 were have no opponents. For the 4,679 sarpanch posts, 769 candidates will win without sweating it out.

While some number can be attributed to the unparallel works that have been carried out in the villages by the elected representatives, but the staggering figure of ward members 25 percent of posts going uncontested only in the first phase of the three phase polls is an ‘unhealthy’ sign for a democracy.

“The total number of posts that will go uncontested, by view of auction and luring with money power, will be around 30 per cent. Usually, around 5 per cent seats go uncontested due to the good work that the ward members and sarpanches conduct, but at large these many seats going uncontested is an unhealthy sign,” Padmanabha Reddy said. It may be noted that the State has announced Rs10 lakh to the villages that elect their sarpanches unanimously as have the MLAs have announced Rs15 lakh each.