Mumtaz Ahmed sworn in as Protem Speaker, to administer oath to Telangana MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmad Khan was sworn-in as Protem Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath to Khan in a brief function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan.

Khan will, in turn, administer the oath to all the newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Governor Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Khan and presented bouquets to him. Former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary, Legislative Council Chairman K Swami Goud, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, MPs Asaduddin Owaisi, B Vinod Kumar, J Santosh Kumar, several newly elected MLAs and representatives of political parties were present at the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other senior officials to were present at the event.

KCR calls for unanimous election of Speaker

K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday telephoned Opposition leaders — PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP state president K Laxman — and requested them to elect the State Legislative Assembly Speaker unanimously.

But Rao did not reveal his pick for the Speaker’s post. While AIMIM and BJP agreed to Rao’s proposal, PCC president Reddy said that they would discuss within the party. The nominations for Speaker election will be received on Thursday and an election, if necessary, will be held on Friday.