Payback time in Telangana: KT Rama Rao reaches out to Jagan Mohan Reddy

Both of them have decided to work together to build a national- level alternative to Congress and BJP.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking to newsmen in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS working president KT Rama Rao called on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence here on Wednesday in what could be termed as a possible realignment of political forces ahead of general elections. Both of them have decided to work together to build a national- level alternative to Congress and BJP.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon go to Andhra Pradesh to hold next round of talks with Jagan on the formation of Federal Front. “Today we had preliminary meeting. KCR will soon meet me in Vijayawada. We will continue further discussions,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told reporters after an hourlong meeting with KTR.

The TRS-YSRC meeting has been waiting to happen. The meeting has two objectives, one to rope in Jagan into the Federal Front which KCR has been crafting for quite some time and also to help the YSRC in the ensuing Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. It may be recalled that KCR had earlier said that he will give a return gift to AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who campaigned against TRS in the Telangana Assembly polls. The political developments unfolded on Sankranti day, when KCR telephoned Jagan and on Wednesday sent his son and TRS working president KTR to YSRC chief ’s residence.

“KCR has been trying for a qualitative change in the country’s politics. He has been meeting leaders of various regional parties including Naveen Patnaik, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin and Ajit Jogi and others to evolve a consensus on the issue.  Soon, he will also go to Andhra Pradesh to have detailed discussions with Jagan and invite him Jagan into the proposed Federal Front.  TRS will work with all the like-minded parties,” KT Rama Rao  said after the meeting.

 “We have discussed the injustice done to the States, especially AP. There is a need among regional parties to unite and strengthen numerically,” Jagan said adding that all the 25 MPs of AP could not bring pressure on the Centre over special category status (SCS) to the State.“Andhra Pradesh has 25 MPs and Telangana has 17 MPs. Together, we form a stronger force of 42 MPs and can bring considerable pressure on the Centre for special status,” the AP Opposition leader opined.

 The strength of the regional parties should increase, so that they could achieve their demands, he said.  “KCR’s proposal to create a platform for regional parties is a good thing,” the YSRC chief said adding that he would discuss the proposal with his party members and proceed further.On his part, the TRS working president promised to lend support towards SCS for AP and recalled that TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Kalvakuntla Kavitha have raised their voice in the Parliament supporting special category status to AP.  

