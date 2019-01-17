Home States Telangana

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy set to be elected Telangana Assembly Speaker

The 69-year-old engineer and six-time legislator served as Agriculture Minister in KCR's earlier cabinet.

Published: 17th January 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

pocharam_srinivas_reddy

Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending a month-long suspense on who would be the speaker of the newly constituted Telangana Assembly, Banswada legislator Pocharam Srinivas Reddy filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

His name was proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, T Harish Rao, Rekha Naik, VM Abraham (all TRS) Bhatti Vikramarka (Congress) and Ahmed Balala (MIM).

Only on Wednesday night, the chief minister let out the name of the MLA whom he wanted to be the speaker by calling Srinivas Reddy and conveying his decision.

The 69-year-old engineer and six-time legislator served as Agriculture Minister in KCR's earlier cabinet. He was re-elected to the Assembly from the Banswada constituency in Nizamabad district in December's elections.

Reddy has also served as a minister in the cabinet of N. Chandrababu Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2011 to join the TRS, which was then fighting for separate statehood to Telangana.

Srinivas Reddy will be the second Speaker of the Telangana Assembly. Madhusudhana Chary, who was the first speaker in the newly-created state, lost the polls.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy Banswada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp