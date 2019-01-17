Home States Telangana

Poor show by Telangana in education sector: Report

For instance, a little over half of the Class 6 students are unable to read a Class 2 textbook.

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  At age 6, when children are expected to be in primary school, over 40 per cent of all 6-year-olds in Telangana continue to remain in some form of pre-primary class, reveals the latest Annual Status Education Report 2018 (ASER) released by Pratham. Despite the State’s claims of revolutionising the education sector in its first term, the ASER report reveals that on a majority of the 17 parameters, the State’s performance has shown a declining trend between 2014-18.

For instance, a little over half of the Class 6 students are unable to read a Class 2 textbook. Further, from 5.6 per cent of students using computers in 2014, it was found that in 2018, a paltry 3.1 per cent were using the computer.  Telangana was one of the few States that despite showing promising learning outcomes in 2014 and a subsequent 3 percentage point increase in 2016, has nosedived in 2018.

Among other parameters that the State’s performance has taken a beating is classroom to teacher ratio -- from 66.7 per cent in 2014, it shot up to 73 per cent in 2016 and has now fallen to 68.5 per cent. Over 40 per cent schools in the State do not have access to drinking water. Between 2014 and 2016, the availability of drinking water in government schools has also reduced -- from 61.2  per cent in 2014, it now stands at 57.2 per cent.

Though physical education and sports is touted to be an integral part of education policy documents, it continues to remain on the fringe in the State. The number of playgrounds in the schools which had taken a jump from 76.7 per cent in 2014  to 78 per cent in 2016 has fallen to 77 per cent in 2018. 

Other facilities like availability of library books and their use by students have also taken a beating in the state between 2014 and 2018. Another appalling finding of the ASER 2018 report is that at a time the government has been improving the quality of food being provided in its residential schools, its focus has wavered from providing mid-day meals to all government schools. In 2014, when 99.6 per cent school were provided with the noon meal across government schools in the Telangana, the percentage in 2018 stands at 95.8.

Despite the lack of consistency in some parameters, it can not be denied that in certain aspects, particularly enrollment of girls in schools, the work done by the State has been been commendable. For example, the proportion of girls (age 15-16) in the State not enrolled in school was 15.1 per cent in 2006 and 12.1 per cent in 2012 has fallen to a remarkable 6.2 per cent in 2018.The State has also bettered its performance in providing ‘usable toilets’ to its girl students. From 54.2 per cent in 2014, it has jumped to 71.9 per cent in 2018.

