Relief for SI aspirants as HC asks for six questions to be deleted from paper

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to candidates for the posts of sub-inspectors of police in Telangana, the High Court has directed the State Level Police Recruitment Board to delete six questions - 117, 138, 172, 181, 185 and 189 and treat only the other questions as correct in the question paper booklet code-B of the preliminary written test (PWT) held for the said posts on August 26 last year.

Further, the Court ordered that merit of all the candidates except those who have already qualified be re-determined, excluding the above six questions; and the board shall publish the revised list of all the candidates with marks obtained except those who have qualified; and then conduct the next stage of tests such as Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and final written test for selections to fill 1,217 posts pursuant to the notification issued on May 31, 2018.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this order recently in petition filed by candidates, who appeared for the preliminary written test, contending that the objections raised by them online and offline were not taken into consideration by the authorities and there was no response from the board though contacted by them personally.

Petitioners’ counsel Ramesh Chilla submitted that the subject six questions need to be deleted since they were either wrong questions or answer options mentioned were wrong; and the board should be directed to prepare a corrigendum list of newly qualified candidates. On the other hand, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar told the court that selection of questions and options/answers was done by the JNTU-Hyderabad by following a robust and multi-tiered confidential process.

Therefore, the petitioners cannot say that all the impugned questions and their options were vague and unjust. The present case was devoid of merits and the already concluded process pertaining to recruitment cannot be reopened, he argued.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the judge said that the subject six questions were either wrongly framed or contain an incorrect/ambiguous answer, hence the respondent authorities cannot contend that whatever the merit list was notified by them has to be maintained.

The judge ordered for deletion of the subject six questions and treat the other questions in B-code as correct, and merit of all the candidates except those who have already qualified be re-determined excluding the above six questions. Besides, the judge directed the board to publish the revised list of all the candidates except those who have qualified; and then proceed to conduct the next stage tests such as PMT for selections..