Sharmila case: Hyderabad police seek details from Facebook and YouTube

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police, who had recently registered a case against unknown persons after a complaint from YSRCP leader YS Sharmila, on Wednesday wrote to social media giants Facebook and YouTube, seeking details of URL IDs from where derogatory content against her was posted.

In her complaint submitted to Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday, the YSRCP leader had mentioned the account names of ten accounts on YouTube and Facebook which were allegedly posting rumours linking her to Baahubali fame actor Prabhas. As part of the investigation, Cybercrime officials have written to YouTube and FaceBook, seeking details of these accounts so that they could proceed further.

Sharmila had alleged that Telugu Desam Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, was behind the slander campaign against her and her family. She said that it was a ploy to discredit her ahead of the Assembly elections in AP. She also denied having met or known the actor, as rumoured on social media.