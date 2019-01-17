Home States Telangana

Sharmila case: Hyderabad police seek details from Facebook and YouTube

Sharmila had alleged that Telugu Desam Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, was behind the slander campaign against her and her family.

Published: 17th January 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police, who had recently registered a case against unknown persons after a complaint from YSRCP leader YS Sharmila, on Wednesday wrote to social media giants Facebook and YouTube, seeking details of URL IDs from where derogatory content against her was posted. 

In her complaint submitted to Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday, the YSRCP leader had mentioned the account names of ten accounts on YouTube and Facebook which were allegedly posting rumours linking her to Baahubali fame actor Prabhas. As part of the investigation, Cybercrime officials have written to YouTube and FaceBook, seeking details of these accounts so that they could proceed further. 

Sharmila had alleged that Telugu Desam Party, the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, was behind the slander campaign against her and her family. She said that it was a ploy to discredit her ahead of the Assembly elections in AP. She also denied having met or known the actor, as rumoured on social media.     

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharmila case YS Sharmila Facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp