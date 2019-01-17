Home States Telangana

TTDP decries Jagan Mohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao’s meeting

Speaking to media persons here, TTDP chief L Ramana wanted to know how TRS could work with YSRC after decrying Reddy’s visit to Mahaboobabad (Manukota), stating that he had no locus standi here.

Published: 17th January 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaking to newsmen in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday dubbed the meeting between TRS working president KT Rama Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an ‘unholy alliance prompted by the selfish motives of the two parties’.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Laxman too criticised TRS and YSRCP, but said that it would not affect NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

