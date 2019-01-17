TTDP decries Jagan Mohan Reddy, KT Rama Rao’s meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam Party on Wednesday dubbed the meeting between TRS working president KT Rama Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as an ‘unholy alliance prompted by the selfish motives of the two parties’.

Speaking to media persons here, TTDP chief L Ramana wanted to know how TRS could work with YSRC after decrying Reddy’s visit to Mahaboobabad (Manukota), stating that he had no locus standi here.

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Laxman too criticised TRS and YSRCP, but said that it would not affect NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls