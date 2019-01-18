15 stranded in Iraq: Chief Secy writes to External Affairs ministry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a video highlighting the plight of fifteen workers from Nizamabad, who have been stranded in Erbil of Iraq on promise of jobs surfaced, the chief secretary of State, SK Joshi, wrote a letter to the Union Minister of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India in Iraq urging them to repatriate the emigrants at the earliest.

In the letter, Joshi listed out the names of the fifteen persons who were stranded in Iraq. He was reportedly given this information by one of the stranded workers, K Mahender Reddy, whose name was also listed in the letter. Mahender Reddy, on Wednesday, alleged that they had been cheated by an illegal agent under the pretext of providing jobs in Iraq. After reaching the country, the agent deserted them. ​

“On arrival, they realised that they were being duped by the agent. They were faced with many difficulties — no food, no accommodation,” Joshi said. “The family members of the workers are worried about their safety and security in Iraq and are unable to bear any of their expenses. They have requested for assistance from the government and their repatriation from Erbil to India as early as possible,” the letter read.

Scores of youth from Nizamabad have migrated to Gulf countries in search of jobs. However, what is surprising is that there are only four recruitment agents in the district, according to the latest figures of registered agents put out by the Ministry of External Affairs. This is worrisome because several illegal agents thrive in the district on account of lack of authorised agents. “People are not aware of registered agents and as a result illegal consultants are thriving,” said Basanth Reddy, Gulf Workers’ Welfare Association.

