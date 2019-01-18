Home States Telangana

Advocate seeks forensic audit of Sujana’s firms

The advocate said he had lodged complaints against 22 companies owned by Sujana Group and received response from SFIO and RoC that they will inquire into the complaints and act accordingly. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Immaneni Ramarao demanded a forensic audit and prosecution of the companies owned by Rajya Sabha TDP MP Y Satyanarayana  Chowdary, popularly known as Sujana Chowdary.  He alleged that the MP and his associates were involved in fraudulent trading, embezzlement of funds and tax evasion through their group which include around 49 different companies. Ramarao said that he had already lodged complaints with RoC and SFIO on the irregularities in the Sujana Group of companies. 

Ramarao alleged that Chowdary started around 100 companies in 2015. In some documents, he mentioned his father name as Janardhan Chowdary and as Janardhan Reddy in other documents and used these identities to cheat the government. 

He demanded strict action against those politicians irrespective of their stature and position in the governments if they are found involved in fraudulent activities, causing loss to the government and public.

