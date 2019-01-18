Agri sector needs long-term solutions, loan waiver temporary: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The overemphasis on farm loan waiver is not the answer for the pressing concerns of farming sector, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Thursday and stressed the need for finding long-term solutions to improve the agri sector.“The ongoing model of waving farm loans is only a temporary solution,”Venkaiah Naidu said and favoured long-term sustainable models to revitalise the farming sector.

“Loan waiver is only temporary. You waive loan this season, next season who will give the loan? One has to understand this as a very serious matter,” he said after inaugurating ‘Agri-Vision 2019’, a two-day conference on ‘envisioning agro solutions for smart and sustainable agriculture’ here.

“You must have the capacity. You must have the wealth, then only you can distribute. If there is no wealth, how do you distribute it? You will become a pauper,” Venkaiah Naidu said while clarifying that he is not against loan waivers. “We have to think for long-term goals by providing connectivity, electricity, roads, water, storage facilities, refrigerator systems, good market system and timely affordable credit,” prompting the participants to think beyond existing models of boosting agriculture economy.

“There is a need for comprehensive multiple solutions to these challenges,’’ he said. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka have announced farm loan waivers this year after a string of farmer suicides in these states, Venkaiah Naidu said.

The major challenges confronting the agriculture sector are declining total productivity, diminishing and degrading natural resources, growing demand for food, stagnating farm incomes, fragmented land holdings and unprecedented climate change.

Interestingly, Venkaiah Naidu praised the Telangana government’s ‘crop colonies’ concept, saying it was a very good idea and has to be experimented with and success stories spread nationwide.Sustainable agriculture is important for the country and the world.

Increasing investments in agricultural research and development and rolling out efficient institutional reforms were vital to tackle emerging challenges in agriculture, he said.

“We need to bring in structural changes in agriculture through policy interventions from the Central and State governments. Linking small farmers with the market is another major challenge,” he said.