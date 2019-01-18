Arch nemesis turns friend: Vanteru Pratap Reddy to join TRS bandwagon

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: There are no permanent friends or foes in politics! True to this adage, Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested against TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as the Congress-TDP grand alliance’s candidate in Gajwel Assembly segment in the recent elections, has decided to join TRS. Reddy will join TRS in the presence of the Chief Minister in Hyderabad on Friday.

Pratap Reddy has unsuccessfully contested thrice from Gajwel. He contested as a TDP candidate in 2009 and 2014 and as a Congress candidate in 2018.

According to his son V Vijayender Reddy, TRS working president KT Rama Rao recently spoke with Pratap Reddy and invited him join TRS.

Pratap Reddy was not available for comment.

TRS had been asking Reddy to join TRS right from 2014. However, Reddy switched his loyalty from TDP to Congress in the recent elections. At one point of time, Reddy, during the recent Assembly polls, claimed that his life was under threat due to the TRS government. He even threatened to kill himself when searches were conducted at some of his family members’ residences.

Party sources say that Pratap Reddy may be nominated as Chairman of a Corporation or he may be sent to the Legislative Council. Pratap Reddy has worked as TDP district president and State Telugu Rytu president in the past. TRS sources said that with Chandrasekhar Rao’s primary opponent in Gajwel joining TRS, future elections there will be one-sided.

Despite the fact that there are many key leaders from TRS in Gajwel constituency, Pratap Reddy is considered important and with a special identity. The strategy of TRS is to make Gajwel a ‘Congress-free constituency’. At present, the only notable leader in Gajwel is former MLA and Congress leader Tumkunta Narsareddy.