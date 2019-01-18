Congress fails to choose CLP leader, passes buck to Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

It seems it will be a while before Congress decides its leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Assembly. Though the party had announced on Wednesday that it would have a name finalised by the end of Thursday, party leaders on Thursday adopted a resolution asking party chief Rahul Gandhi select the CLP leader instead.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, who was appointed an observer for the CLP leader election, refused to say when the decision would be taken.

Current contenders for the post are two senior leaders who have not swept away in the TRS wave — TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. On Thursday morning, the CLP met at the State Legislative Assembly Hall. Venugopal sought opinions of MLAs, MLCs, AICC in-charge of the party affairs in Telangana RC Khuntia.

‘Young blood’

Munugode MLA K Rajgopal Reddy has proposed his name for the post, saying party needs young blood for survival and better prospects in upcoming polls